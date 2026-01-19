Prophet Sam Ojo’s FARIM to host 3-night of Prophecy and Solution in Abuja

By Idowu Bankole

The Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Abuja Prayer Centre, has announced a three-night prophetic program, titled “Prophecy and Solution,” scheduled to take place from January 22 to 24, 2026, in the Federal Capital Territory.

The programme, which will run daily from 9:00 p.m., is expected to take place at the Gymnasium Hall, Package B, National Stadium, Abuja, and will be ministered by the General Overseer of the ministry, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo (Baba Authority).

According to the organisers, the three-night gathering is designed as a special season of intense prayer, prophecy and divine intervention, aimed at addressing spiritual, personal and societal challenges confronting individuals and families.

Speaking on the programme, church officials said the prophetic sessions will focus on providing spiritual direction, solutions to lingering issues and renewed hope through prayer and the ministration of the word.

“The Prophecy and Solution programme is a divinely inspired gathering for those seeking clarity, breakthrough and divine answers,” the ministry stated, adding that participants can expect a powerful atmosphere of worship, prophetic declarations and life-transforming encounters.

The event is expected to attract worshippers from Abuja and neighbouring states, as well as believers travelling from different parts of the country to participate in the night services.

Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry has continued to host large-scale prayer and revival programmes across Nigeria, with Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo widely known for prophetic and revival-focused ministrations.

Organisers have urged members of the public to attend and take advantage of what they described as “three nights of supernatural encounter and divine solutions.”