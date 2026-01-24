Projects: No community is left behind In Kaduna— Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani said that his administration is constructing 140 roads in all the 23 local governments in Kaduna State, totalling 1,335 kilometres across all the three senatorial districts.

He pointed out that all the roads were conceived and initiated by his government, promising that his administration will complete road projects inherited from previous governments.

The Governor who spoke on Saturday during the commissioning of asphalt road linking Durum to Kuruntumawa towns in Makarfi local government, reminded that all the road projects are of standard quality.

Governor Uba Sani recalled that he was at Kuruntumawa last September, when he performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the road project which he commissioned on Saturday.

‘’For many years, this community endured the consequences of poor road infrastructure. The hardship was visible and persistent. Farmers struggled to move their produce to market, traders faced rising costs. Students navigated unsafe journeys to schools. Families encountered delays in accessing healthcare.

‘’These were not distant statistics, they were personal stories I heard directly from you—at townhall meetings, during consultations and in quiet moments of honest conversations, like the one I had with the Secretary to Kaduna State Government,’’ he said.

According to him, the Kuruntumawa-Durum road is more than just concrete and tar but a lifeline, a channel where ‘’the labour of our farmers will reach markets more efficiently. It is the path that will carry our children safely to school and enable patients to access medical care without unnecessary delay.’’

He reiterated that he is fulfilling his campaign promise of rural transformation and inclusive governance, where both rural and urban areas will have their fair share of projects.

The Governor said that Makarfi local government is amongst the 12 local governments that had not benefited from even a single kilometre road project in the last 12 years.

He added that the Makarfi General Hospital that had been abandoned, has been re-modelled and fitted with modern equipment, promising that in the next few weeks it will be commissioned.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Dr AbdulKadir Mu’azu Meyere, recalled that the people of Kuruntumawa had requested for the construction of the road during the 2023 campaign.

According to Dr Meyere, he promised them that Senator Uba Sani will construct it if voted into office, adding that the Governor has fulfilled his pledge with the commissioning of the project.

The SSG said that previous administrations, in the last 30 years, had been promising to construct the road but had failed until the coming of Governor Uba Sani.

He said that this singular act has shown that the Governor is a man of his words, a compassionate leader and someone who has the welfare of rural dwellers at heart.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Makarfi local government, Hon Garba Muhammad Sabon Gari said that the people of Makarfi council will never forget Governor Uba Sani’s administration because of developmental projects that have been executed in the area.

He said that restoring electricity to the local government was the first project that the Governor executed, adding that the award for the Kuruntuwa to Durum road and the commissioning was done with three months.