Prison warders arrest suspect smuggling drugs in bread

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Prison warders attached to the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) in Kano have arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Muhammad Kabir Tishama, for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs concealed inside a loaf of bread to inmates.

The suspect was apprehended by vigilant officers while inmates from the Goron Dutse Custodial Centre were being escorted to the Kano High Court for their respective hearings. Authorities said the bread contained substances suspected to be Indian hemp, which Tishama intended to pass to an inmate during the court proceedings.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, Musbahu Lawan, said the arrest highlights the command’s ongoing vigilance against attempts to introduce drugs into custodial facilities. He recalled that similar attempts had been foiled recently.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service, Kano State Command, has arrested Muhammad Kabir Tishama of Hotoro, Kano, for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into a custodial facility at the Kano High Court premises,” Lawan said. “The suspect was apprehended while inmates were being escorted to court. The concealed substances, suspected to be Indian hemp, were intended for an inmate during proceedings.”

Lawan added that the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Ado Inuwa, has ordered the suspect handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for investigation and possible prosecution.

He also commended the officers involved for their alertness and professionalism.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to maintaining safe, secure, and drug-free custodial environments,” Lawan said. “We also urge parents and guardians to caution their wards against criminal activities while reaffirming our mandate to reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate offenders into society.”

The incident underscores the vigilance of Kano prison officials in preventing the infiltration of illicit substances into custodial centres and maintaining the safety and security of inmates and staff.