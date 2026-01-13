Portable arraigned in court over car theft, assault; remanded in custody

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was on Monday arraigned before the Federal High Court in Ota, Ogun State, over a nine-count criminal charge.

The charges, confirmed by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer to our correspondent, Oluseyi Babaseyi, include assault, theft, causing bodily harm, and resisting arrest.

Portable’s arraignment followed a viral video that surfaced on Sunday showing him in police custody. The incident is reportedly connected to a complaint filed by his estranged partner, Ashabi Simple.

According to the prosecution, the singer allegedly attacked Ashabi, alongside several police officers and other individuals, at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area on New Year’s Day.

Other alleged victims named in the charge sheet include Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi, and Ebuka Odah.

Portable was also accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at ₦12 million, belonging to Ileyemi Damilola, and linked to car dealer Wally Dex Auto.

During the proceedings, two siblings of Ashabi Simple testified as witnesses to the alleged assault, although Ashabi herself was absent from court.

The police further alleged that the singer obstructed and assaulted a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was carrying out her official duties.

The presiding judge declined to grant Portable bail, citing the absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer in court.

The judge stated that the officer must be present before a ruling on the bail application could be made. Consequently, Portable was remanded in custody, with bail consideration adjourned to January 19.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has ordered an investigation into a separate viral video that appears to show the singer being assaulted while in custody.