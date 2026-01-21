Pope invited to Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, Vatican says

Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful at the end of a mass at Beirut’s waterfront on December 2, 2025. Tens of thousands of people gathered at Beirut’s waterfront as Pope Leo XIV held mass in the morning of December 2, the highlight of the Catholic leader’s visit to the capital. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Pope Leo XIV has been invited to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, the Vatican’s secretary of state said Wednesday, as reported by local news agencies.

“We’ve also received this invitation and the pope received it and we are looking at what to do. We are researching and I believe it’s a question that demands a little time to be considered in order to give a response,” the Vatican’s number two, Pietro Parolin, told journalists at an event in Rome.

AFP