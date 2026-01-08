Police rescue 33 underaged girls from suspected trafficking syndicate in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, have rescued 33 underaged girls from a suspected trafficking syndicate in the state.

The police described the operation as a major breakthrough in an ongoing investigation involving cases of kidnapping, abduction, missing children and suspected child trafficking. During the operation, a 37-year-old woman, identified as Ifeoma Success Anthony, was arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the rescue followed a distress report received through the Command’s Control Room from relatives of three victims — Divine Mbam (14), Nwagu Favour (15), and Oke Blessing (18) — who were reportedly abducted on September 26, 2025, in Ebonyi State and taken to an unknown location. The victims were later sighted at Emma Pigin Road, Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed in a statement that preliminary investigations revealed that the building where the girls were kept was allegedly being used for child trafficking and prostitution.

Ikenga said the building is reportedly owned by a 45-year-old woman, identified as Mrs. Ngozi Nnanyelugo, who is currently at large.

He added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the principal suspect, while investigations continue to determine the full extent of the crime and identify other accomplices.

The PPRO reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, particularly vulnerable children, and urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to assist ongoing investigations.