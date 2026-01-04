Police reaffirm Kaduna ban on heavy-duty trucks in metro areas

The Police Command in Kaduna State says the state government’s directive banning the movement of heavy-duty trucks within the metropolitan areas is still on.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, stated in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said,” The Command has observed with dismay that some truck drivers are flagrantly violating this directive by entering the metropolis instead of using the approved bypass routes.

“It has also been observed that when such drivers are challenged by the Task Force responsible for enforcing the ban, some of them resort to blocking major roads, thereby halting vehicular movement, creating public inconvenience, tension and a potential breakdown of law and order.

“The command hereby warns all heavy-duty truck drivers to desist from such unlawful acts.

“Any driver with grievances or complaints is advised to channel them through the appropriate authorities or police rather than engaging in actions capable of disrupting public peace in the state.

” We appeal and hope to collaborate with transport union leaders and others to sensitize the drivers on the need to be law-abiding in order to find a lasting solution to this problem.”

According to Hassan, the command also wishes to make it clear that any act of road obstruction, defiance of lawful directives or conduct capable of causing a breach of public peace will not be tolerated.

He said that offenders would be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Hassan added that the command remained committed to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring the free flow of traffic, public safety and order across the state.

Vanguard News