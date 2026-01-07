Police nab three suspects over kidnapping, rescue 76 children

The Nigeria Police Force said its operatives had arrested three suspects and rescued 76 victims following an attempted attack and planned kidnap of children in Kaduna State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the arrest and rescue of the victims in Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State on Jan. 5 followed credible intelligence.

Hundeyin said the Police Command in Kaduna State had received credible intelligence that some suspected bandits were planning to attack and kidnap motorists conveying children through the area.

“Upon receipt of the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kasuwan Magani Division, was promptly mobilised with a team of police personnel to the area.

“On arrival, the police team engaged and successfully repelled the suspected attackers, leading to the rescue of 76 children, comprising both males and females, aged between seven and 20 years.

“All the rescued children were unharmed,” he said.

He said preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspects were conveying the children to some parts of the country for the purpose of child labour and other domestic work.

Hundeyin said the suspects were currently in police custody.

He said the rescued children were being kept safely at the Police Command Headquarters in Kaduna, pending the arrival and proper identification of their parents or guardians.

The police spokesman said investigations to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest of other possible collaborators involved had commenced.

He said the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations. (NAN)