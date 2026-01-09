Police intensify manhunt over Oyo National Park attack

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has intensified a manhunt for suspects linked to the fatal attack on the Oloka Ranger Barrack, following what it described as significant progress in ongoing investigations and intelligence-led operations.

The development emerged on Friday as the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, received officers of the National Forest Rangers on a courtesy and appreciation visit to his office.

The delegation was led by the Assistant Conservator General (ACG) in charge of Ecology, ACG Muhammed, alongside ACG Ojo Connilious Oladipo, who oversees Planning, Research and Statistics at the National Forest Rangers’ headquarters in Abuja.

Officers from the Old Oyo National Park were also part of the visit.

Speaking during the visit, ACG Muhammed commended the Oyo State Police Command for its swift and decisive response to the attack, noting that the prompt deployment of operatives helped to stabilise the situation in the affected area.

“The timely intervention and reinforcement by the Police prevented further breakdown of law and order,” he said.

He added that, “the deployment of operatives, coupled with continuous community engagement, has reassured residents of the affected communities.”

ACG Muhammed further pledged the continued cooperation of the National Forest Rangers with the Police to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful Oyo State.

In his remarks, CP Haruna thanked the Forest Rangers for the visit and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the National Forest Rangers and other security agencies in the state and beyond.

“Cooperation among security agencies to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria is a core mission and vision of the Inspector-General of Police,” the Commissioner said, adding that the IGP continues to provide leadership and guidance to all commands.

On the Oloka Ranger Barrack attack, CP Haruna disclosed that investigations were ongoing, with forensic evidence already recovered from the scene.

He said intelligence-led policing operations were yielding results in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

“Investigations are ongoing, with forensic evidence collected at the scene, and intelligence-led operations are yielding results,” he said, adding that, “a manhunt has since commenced to bring all perpetrators to justice.”

The Oyo State Police Command reassured members of the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, safeguarding lives and property, and working closely with all security partners to ensure peace and security across the state.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report emergencies through the Oyo State Call Response Centre on the toll-free line 615, or the Police Command Control Room on 08081768614 and 07055495413.