Police Inspector shoots two colleagues in Port Harcourt, one dead

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

An Inspector of Police, identified as Victor Okus, has shot two colleagues during an incident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, leaving one officer dead.

The officers were attached to the 17 Police Mobile Force (PMF) and were reportedly on special duty at Intels, Onne, when the incident occurred. Details surrounding the cause of the shooting remain under investigation.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that Inspector Okus was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody.

According to Iringe-Koko, the incident took place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Next Cash and Carry Supermart, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt. Inspector Ibrahim Sani succumbed to injuries sustained during the shooting, while Inspector Daniel Dauda is receiving treatment at Nopsam Hospital. The deceased officer’s body has been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary, Port Harcourt, pending autopsy.

Preliminary reports from the Unit Commander, DSP Turaki Hassan, indicate that Inspector Okus allegedly fired at his colleagues in the head and neck regions. The injured officers were promptly taken to the hospital for medical care.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Inspector Okus is expected to face an Orderly Room Trial before being charged in court.

The CP also reminded officers of the importance of responsible handling of firearms, urging professionalism and adherence to safety protocols while on duty. Condolences were extended to the family of the deceased officer.