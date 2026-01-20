Police Inspector shoots colleague dead, injures another

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— An Inspector of Police identified as Victor Okus, has shot two of his colleagues, following an altercation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Although the cause of the shooting is still sketchy, it was gathered that the policemen attached to 17 Police Mobile Force, PMF, were on special duty at Intels, Onne before the incident happened.

It was learned that the suspect, Okus, was quickly arrested and is currently in Police custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development described it as sad.

Iringe-Koko noted that the incident happened on Sunday, adding that one of the officers died on the spot while the other was hospitalised.

He said: “The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened to report a tragic and distressing incident that occurred on January 18, 2026, resulting in the loss of a dedicated Police Officer, Inspector Ibrahim Sani.

“The suspect, Inspector Okus, a colleague and fellow officer attached to 17 PMF, but on special duty at Intels, Onne, has been arrested and is currently in Police custody.

“According to the Unit Commander (U/C) 14 PMF, Turaki Hassan’s accounts and preliminary investigations, the tragic incident occurred about 1320hrs at Next Cash and Carry Supermart, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, where Inspector Sani ‘m’ and Inspector Daniel Dauda ‘m’ all attached to 14 PMF, Yola, were on joint guard duty with military personnel.

“Inspector Okus allegedly shot his colleagues on the head and neck regions. The injured officers were promptly rushed to Nopsam Hospital for Medical treatment, where Inspector Sani succumbed to his injuries, while Inspector Dauda is still receiving medical treatment. The corpse has been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary, Port-Harcourt for preservation and autopsy.”

However, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered a full scale investigation into the development, adding that the suspect would face Orderly Room Trial and later, then be charged to court.

Iringe-Koko quoted the CP as urging policemen to be professional in handling their firearms, and extended condolences to the family of the victim.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Adepoju, has directed a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident, ensuring that the circumstances surrounding this reprehensible act are thoroughly examined.

“The suspect will face an Orderly Room Trial and subsequently charge to court for prosecution, assuring that justice will be served.

“The CP further advised officers that handling of firearms while on duty is a serious responsibility and not a routine task, but it is crucial to prioritise your safety and the safety of others so as to prevent potential tragedies.”