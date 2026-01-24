Police confirm killing of 6 persons by bandits in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the killing of six persons by suspected bandits in Damala village via Wawa, New Bussa, in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He said the incident occurred on Thursday at about 12:00 p.m., when a farmer identified as Deshi and his son, both residents of Wawa, were attacked.

The two were on their way to visit workers on their farm at Damala village, located near the Wawa National Park forest.

Abiodun said the son escaped from the attack and returned home, where he informed relatives and other community members of the incident.

He added that relatives of the victims, accompanied by some vigilante members, mobilised to the area in search of Deshi but were also attacked by the assailants.

According to him, on Friday at about 9:00 a.m., security operatives were deployed to the scene, where six bodies were recovered. (NAN)