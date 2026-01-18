Police arrest three suspects over alleged murder of woman, six children in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a housewife, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters of Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Sunday in Kano.

Kiyawa said the suspects, Umar Auwalu, 23, Isyaku Yakubu, 40, and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 21, were arrested during a sting operation conducted between 10.00 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 4.00 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2026.

He said that Auwalu, identified as the leader of the syndicate and a nephew of the deceased housewife, confessed to committing the crime and admitted involvement in other killings and attacks.

According to the spokesperson, items recovered from the suspects include four blood-stained clothes, two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, a cutlass, a club (gora), and some amount of money suspected to have been stolen from the scene.

He added that investigations were ongoing to unravel the full circumstances of the incident and to apprehend any other accomplices.

The Kano State Police Command commended the officers involved in the operation and reassured members of the public of its commitment to bringing perpetrators of crime to justice.

Vanguard News