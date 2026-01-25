Police arrest three over mob killing of robbery suspect in Calabar

…CP Afegbua Warns Against Vigilante Justice

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three individuals in connection with a mob attack that led to the death of a suspected armed robber in Calabar.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, also known as the Dragon Squad, led by CSP Chukwuma Ogini. The suspects are currently being held at the command headquarters in Diamond Hill, Calabar, as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment in court.

Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, disclosed the development in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah.

According to the statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026, when operatives of the Dragon Squad intervened to stop a mob action against a suspected armed robber who was allegedly attempting to rob a woman in Calabar.

During the operation, a Beretta pistol loaded with three live 9mm rounds was recovered, and several individuals involved in the mob attack were taken into custody.

The suspected robber, who was reportedly beaten unconscious by the mob at Mbora Street in the Abangasang area of Calabar, was rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. His identity is yet to be confirmed.

CP Afegbua described the arrests and intervention as a demonstration of the command’s commitment to crime prevention, protection of lives, and adherence to the rule of law.

He strongly condemned mob action, stressing that suspects apprehended by private individuals must always be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

The police commissioner appealed to members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely and credible information while refraining from taking the law into their own hands.

The body of the deceased has been evacuated to the mortuary of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for autopsy, as investigations into the circumstances of the incident continue.