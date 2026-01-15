Police arrest masquerade over attack during ceremony in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a masquerade which allegedly unleashed violence on innocent citizens during a burial ceremony in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

In a viral video, the masquerade was seen rushing towards people who were seated on the high table, an action that forced people to take to their heels.

Some able – bodied men were also seen trying to stop the masquerade from attacking people, until they eventually succeeded in taking the masquerade away from the arena.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that the command would not accept such unprovoked attacks, noting that it had to intervene in the interest of the safety of the people.