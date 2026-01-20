Police arrest key suspect in last year’s abduction of Bayelsa judge

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—The police in Bayelsa State have arrested alleged key suspect in the June 2015, abduction of the state High Court Judge, Justice Eniyerin Omukoro.

The suspect, popularly known as ‘Ogbono’ said to be a post graduate student of a federal university, was arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

According to police sources, the suspect was in possession of the old model white Hilux van allegedly used in the state judge abduction.

It was learned that intelligence gathered with the tracking of the two mobile phone mistakenly dropped at the crime scene linked the arrested suspect with those already arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The operatives of the Operation Puff Adder headed by Chris Nwaogbo, it was further learned, had mounted surveillance on the two property owned by the alleged suspect at the Edepie suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

He was reportedly arrested when he visited the property to issue his tenants quit notice. Sources claimed he visited the property with military escorts but unknowingly armed police team were on the look out.

It was learned that the same property was where police recovered the motor bike owned by one of the dismissed police officer on the run for his alleged role in the abduction of the judge.

Recall that Justice Omukoro was abducted on June 21, at an eatery located at the Ekeki area of Yenagoa. He regained his freedom after 12 days incarceration.