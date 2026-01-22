Police arrest 5 kidnap, armed robbery suspects in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe said the arrests were sequel to reported cases of kidnapping and armed robbery across Obinoba, Obiaruku, Abraka, Ororokpe and surrounding communities.

He said operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad (SAKCCS), acting on credible intelligence, had on 20 January 2026, at about 4.30 am carried out a coordinated follow-up operation in connection with reported cases.

Edafe said the intelligence-led operation, which was executed along the Jedo/Ugboton–Warri axis, saw the operatives discreetly trail a suspect to a notorious criminal hideout allegedly operated by one Oke Jerry “and one Ibori (surname unknown)”

He disclosed that upon storming the location, the two suspects along with “three others, were successfully arrested, while some members of the gang fled through adjoining creeks and waterways.

“A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of dangerous and incriminating exhibits: one locally fabricated Beretta-style pistol with three rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one Mercedes-Benz GLK (black in colour), one battle axe, illicit substances in commercial quantity, and one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine.

“The arrested suspects have been cautioned and are currently in police custody undergoing further investigation, while sustained efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal syndicate.”