Plateau Gov Mutfwang to join APC Friday

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

…Says move aims to fast-track Plateau’s development

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang will on Friday, January 2, 2026, formally register as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter dated December 29, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Ampang West in Mangu Local Government Area, Mutfwang announced his resignation from the party with immediate effect, citing the need for “purposeful leadership and clarity of direction”.

He expressed appreciation to the PDP for the opportunity to serve and thanked its members for their support over the years.

The Governor explained that his decision to join the APC was a strategic one aimed at aligning Plateau State with the Federal Government’s policies to enhance growth and deliver greater dividends of democracy to the people.

Mutfwang reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and unity, noting that the move would foster stability and accelerate development across the state.

The official registration and presentation of his APC membership card will be held at Victoria Gowon Hall, Government House, Rayfield, by 11:00 a.m., after which he will visit the APC State Secretariat at Kalwa House, Jos, to meet party leaders and supporters.