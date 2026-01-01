Plateau Gov Mutfwang quits PDP

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally withdrawn his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing the need for focused leadership, clear direction and improved service delivery.

In a letter dated 29 December 2025 and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Ampang West Ward in the Mangu Local Government Area, the Governor announced his resignation with immediate effect.

The letter, acknowledged by the ward leadership a day later, conveyed appreciation to the party for affording him the opportunity to serve within the democratic system.

Mutfwang thanked party leaders and supporters for their backing over the years, noting that prevailing political circumstances necessitated his decision.

The development has stirred political interest in Plateau, with speculation that the governor may align with the APC, though no formal declaration has been made yet.