[Photos] Makoko Demolition: Tear gas leaves two children, one adult struggling for life

By Elizabeth Osayande

Two children and one adult male narrowly escaped death as they struggled for their lives due to the effects of tear gas fired by police, allegedly deployed by the government to demolish structures near a power line in the Makoko waterfront area.

Residents report that on Tuesday, the two children — one less than a year old and the other a toddler —battled for their lives due to exposure to the tear gas. The adult male, a prominent community member, had to be rushed to the hospital on Monday after he collapsed from the gas’s effects.

While many Nigerians celebrated the holidays, over ten thousand residents of Makoko had their homes forcefully demolished. This destruction not only undermines their sources of income but also leaves many homeless, with families sleeping in boats.

A recent visit to Makoko on Wednesday revealed that some residents, particularly youths and children, were removing zinc and wood from their homes, following a directive from their community leaders, known as Baales.

Residents cry

Jeremiah Whosu, a resident, noted that the demolition scare first began in 2005 during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration when a false eviction notice was issued. However, global outcry halted the process then.

He explained that since that time, families have expanded and increased their commercial activities, prompting residents to also expand their homes. Recently, the Lagos State government met with community leaders to discuss plans to demolish structures close to the power line, insisting that residents needed to evacuate buildings near it. This directive was hard for many to accept, as they had invested in their homes.

During previous discussions, the government proposed demolishing structures up to 100 meters from the power line, but community leaders negotiated for a 30-meter distance, which was agreed upon. Consequently, those living close to the power line were asked to remove their structures. Demolitions began two weeks ago, with the community largely complying.

However, last Sunday, residents witnessed the demolition of homes beyond the previously agreed limits. On Monday, community leaders met with Gbolahan Oki, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development, who insisted that the 100-meter evacuation was for the residents’ safety.

While the community is complying with the directive, they are pleading for the demolition distance to be reduced to 50 meters from the power line. They fear that exceeding this distance will render many families homeless and jeopardise their livelihoods.

A concerned mother, now living on a boat, expressed her distress over the demolition’s impact. Speaking in Yoruba, she stated: “We were unable to retrieve our belongings. You can see my children without clothes. We lack food, cannot fish, and yet they come to tear gas us. They should stop this and provide us shelter.”

An activist highlighted the broader impacts, stating that the situation has worsened poverty in Makoko, particularly in areas like education and food security.

The founder of Mipamwu Children Development Foundation, young January Wheduto, explained that since December 23, the residents of Makoko have been living in fear. Families have lost their homes, and their means of earning a living have been taken away. The most distressing aspect of the demolition is that many children who were preparing to start school next week will now be unable to attend due to the loss of their homes, further exacerbating their hardships. The implications of these actions cannot be overstated.

For Wheduto, the government should reconsider their stance on the outright demolition of structures 100 metres away from the powerline.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government believes the evacuation was necessary for the safety of Lagosians.

Below are more photos from the community:

Vanguard News