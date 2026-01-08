Peter Obi commiserates with Chimamanda over son’s death

Chimamanda Adichie

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed grief over the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, the son of celebrated Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege.

Obi shared his condolences in a statement posted on his X account on Thursday, revealing that he had closely monitored the child’s health struggles and remained hopeful for a positive outcome.

“I have been following Nkanu’s illness since my beloved sister, Chimamanda, first informed me on January 2nd. During this difficult time, I felt a deep sense of empathy for her and her family,” Obi said.

He continued, “I shared in their anxiety, prayed earnestly, and hoped for his recovery. Therefore, the news I received yesterday morning was profoundly heartbreaking.”

Obi also spoke of the deep pain faced by the grieving parents, noting the emotional toll of the tragedy. “I am personally devastated, thinking of the immense pain my dear sister must be experiencing as a mother, along with her husband, Dr Ivara,” he stated.

He concluded by offering prayers and words of comfort to the family, saying, “My heartfelt condolences go to them and the entire family during this moment of indescribable loss. May God grant them the strength, comfort, and grace to bear this sorrow, and may Nkanu’s saintly soul rest in perfect peace.”

Earlier on Thursday, a statement issued on behalf of the family by Omawumi Ogbe confirmed that the 21-month-old passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, after a brief illness.

The family described the loss as devastating and appealed for understanding and privacy.