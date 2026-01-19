Penalty controversy: Morocco seeks CAF, FIFA action over Senegal pitch walk-off

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) has announced plans to pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA over Senegal’s brief withdrawal from the pitch during the closing stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

In a statement issued on Monday, the federation said the actions of the Senegalese team following a late penalty decision disrupted the flow of the match and affected the performance of players.

The controversy arose deep into stoppage time of normal time when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR review adjudged Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf to have fouled Brahim Diaz inside the box.

The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal, with players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walking off the pitch in protest. The incident led to a stoppage of nearly 20 minutes, further inflaming tensions inside the stadium.

Morocco eventually failed to capitalise on the opportunity as Diaz’s chipped penalty was saved, before Senegal went on to claim the title in extra time through Pape Gueye’s winning goal.

In its statement, the RMFF maintained that the referee’s decision was correct.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with CAF and FIFA regarding the Senegalese national team’s withdrawal from the final match against Morocco and the subsequent events following the referee’s decision to award a penalty kick, a decision deemed correct by all experts,” the statement read.

Beyond the controversy, the RMFF expressed appreciation to Moroccan supporters for their backing throughout the tournament.

“Furthermore, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere gratitude to all Moroccan fans who remained loyal to the national team through their massive attendance and exemplary support in all of the national team’s matches and other tournaments. The Federation also thanks everyone who contributed to the success of this continental championship.”