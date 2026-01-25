PDP urges Gov. Eno to prioritize results over loud groundbreaking ceremonies

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to focus on delivering completed projects rather than staging elaborate ceremonies for project flag-offs.

The party’s Advocates for Peace and Justice (PAPA-J) expressed the concern on Sunday as Governor Eno flagged off the construction of a CNG bus terminal in Uyo, part of the long-promised Ibom CNG mass transit system.

The groundbreaking ceremony comes ten months after project approval and four months after the governor announced the procurement of 50 CNG buses to operate the terminal.

At the site, Governor Eno said:

“From here, our people will be driven through our well-paved and constructed roads to all 31 Local Government Areas. All 50 CNG buses have been ordered and paid for through the Central Bank of Nigeria and will start arriving in April. These are luxurious buses that will service all LGAs.”

He added that the terminal would feature other facilities to enhance commuter comfort and described broader transport initiatives, including marine and aviation projects, such as a marine terminal in Oron and two marine boats.

Transport Commissioner Anthony Luke highlighted that the terminal is designed to include a technical college for training technicians, 500 employment opportunities, a loading bay, restaurant, automated car wash, a security surveillance system, and a police station.

PDP Criticism

Expressing reservations over the project, Dr. Tom FredFish, Convener of PDP Advocates for Peace and Justice, said the flag-off underscores the government’s preference for media spectacles over tangible results.

“While the fully paid CNG buses are scheduled to arrive in April, the terminal is projected for commissioning only in July. This mismatch reflects a lack of seriousness, coordination, and commitment to effective governance,” he said.

FredFish noted that Akwa Ibom residents are tired of endless ground-breaking ceremonies with little real impact on daily life. He emphasized that governance should prioritize planning, execution, and delivery, rather than creating media impressions.

“Taxpayers’ money should be invested in projects that are well thought out, timely, and beneficial to the people, not in poorly sequenced initiatives that expose administrative inefficiency. What Akwa Ibom people desire today are results, not events; impact, not impressions,” he said.

The PDP urged Governor Eno to focus on delivering completed, functional projects and to limit ceremonial distractions, stressing that residents expect governance that produces measurable outcomes.