PDP suspends Caretaker Chairman for allegedly hobnobbing with Wike

PDP flags

By Davies Iheamnachor

People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended the Caretaker Committee (CTC) of the party in Rivers State, Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor for recently aligning with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike.

The party said it suspended Ewor both as Caretaker Chairman and as member for his actions that are capable of destorying the PDP in the state.

The Secretary of the Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Chief Ogbam Ojimah, has assumed the Chairman of the CTC.

Ojimah said Ewor willingly resigned his position by his actions to align with Wike, who was recently expelled from the party.

The Secretary, who spoke after the CTC emergency meeting, Saturday, renewed their commitment to the Turaki led PDP, noting that the FCT minister remains expelled and any alignment with him is unacceptable by the party. He also maintained that Wike has no right to interfere in the party affairs, dissociating themselves from Ewor.