PDP harps on improved welfare packages for security personnel

In the middle is the Kwara state Secretary of People’s Democratic Party (PDP Hon Kayode Abdullahi Alase who represented the Chairman Hon Bawa Adamu), flanked by other leaders of the party while addressing journalists today on the state of the nation at the party secretariat in ilorin.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for improved welfare packages for armed forces personnel and all members of the security and intelligence community to aid their effectiveness and efficiency.

National Chairman of PDP, Tanimu Turaki, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Thursday to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Turaki also urged the Federal Government to adequately fund security agencies to effectively neutralise those he described as agents of insecurity, and restore peace to the country.

He expressed PDP’s condolences to the families of members of the armed forces who died in active service while executing their mandate of protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“On a day like this, we acknowledge that they paid the supreme price for the continuous existence of our country.

“We advise all actors, whether state or non-state, not to engage in actions capable of destabilising the country.

“In honour of those who have died to keep our country safe, we pray that their deaths may not be in vain and their labours not forgotten,” Turaki said.

Vanguard News