Pastor, two hunters, others killed by Boko Haram in Biu village

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Chairman and Commander of Hunters/ Vigilantes (Sarkin Baka) based in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno state, Mallam Shawulu Yohanna have confirmed the killing of a Pastor, two hunters and other two civilians when some suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Tarfa Village of Biu local government area of the state.

Tarfa is a remote community under Biu that shares border with Hawul local government area.

The incident took place on Wednesday at about 4pm, but due to poor telecommunications network, delayed the information, until on Friday.

Speaking to our Correspondent, the Chairman of the Hunters Association who has been doing well in complementing efforts of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other criminalities in the area, also said, the terrorists looted foodstuffs and livestock.

“It is unfortunate that some terrorists invaded Tarfa village of Biu local government area last Wednesday.

“Six of my members engaged them but they were overwhelmed by the firepower from the terrorists. Two of my members were killed including a Pastor attached to the Church of the Brethren a.k.a E.Y.N church in Hausa parlance, as well as other two civilians.

“The attackers invaded the community when most people have returned back from their farmlands to harvest groundnuts, beans and other crops.

“Infact, the deceased Pastor (Names withheld) just returned from his farm at about 4:pm, and when he heard of the sound of gunshots, he managed to escape, before he was shot dead in front of his house”. Johanna explained.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso proved abortive at press time, meanwhile, a highly placed member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident.