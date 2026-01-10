Panic as suspected bandits send threat notes to Oyo community

By Adeola Badru

Panic has gripped residents of Ikoyi-Ile in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the discovery of threatening messages believed to have been left by suspected bandits, prompting a police investigation into their source and purpose.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed on Saturday that the notes were found in the community, sparking fear after rumours spread that armed attackers were planning to strike the town.

Ikoyi-Ile lies within the same local council area where five forest guards were killed near the Old Oyo National Park, a development that has already heightened security concerns among locals.

According to findings, two separate notes were allegedly dropped at different points of a building in the town, one at the front and the other at the rear.

The messages reportedly warned of an attack slated for Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

One of the notes, handwritten in Yoruba and bearing no signature or clear identification, was reportedly headed “Lati Odo Bandit” and threatened an invasion of the community on the stated date.

The message suggested residents should prepare for the arrival of the attackers, with language interpreted as hostile and intimidating.

The second note, written in English, was equally alarming. It claimed the writers had been “working” for three days and alleged that the government had sent them to Ikoyi-Ile, ending with a warning for residents to expect their arrival.

While the true authorship of the notes and any genuine connection to bandit groups remain unverified, their appearance has generated widespread anxiety and tension within the town.

Reacting to the situation, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said security operatives had swung into action.

He disclosed that the individual who found the notes is currently being questioned as part of ongoing investigations.

“The person who allegedly discovered the notes is presently undergoing debriefing, and the Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the origin and intention behind the messages.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that it has received credible information regarding a handwritten note, written in both Yoruba and English languages, allegedly dropped in front of a residential building in Ikoyi-Ile, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The note is purported to have been authored by suspected bandits, threatening an attack on the Ikoyi-Ile community.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, PSC (+), immediately activated the Command’s intelligence, tactical, and operational response architecture.

“The State Intelligence Department (SID), in close collaboration with tactical units, was directed to commence intensive debriefing of all persons connected with the discovery of the note, while operational assets were promptly deployed and repositioned within Ikoyi-Ile and its surrounding communities.

“As part of deliberate and visible security actions, armed patrols, stop-and-search operations, intelligence surveillance, and strategic area domination have been significantly reinforced.

“Police personnel are currently on 24-hour high alert, with sustained ground presence to deny criminal elements any opportunity to operate or exploit the situation. The Area Command has equally been directed to maintain constant supervision and continuous patrol coverage across the affected axis.

“The Oyo State Police Command has launched a thorough and intelligence-driven investigation into the origin, authenticity, and intent of the said note.

“The Command wishes to state unequivocally that every lead is being pursued, and no effort will be spared in uncovering the truth behind this threat and ensuring that any individuals or groups found responsible are decisively dealt with in accordance with the law,” Ayanlade stated.

He assured residents that the police are treating the matter seriously and appealed for calm, stressing that security agencies are fully engaged and will provide updates as investigation progresses.