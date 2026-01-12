PANDEF sets up reconciliation committee to end Rivers crisis

…Gives Agabi-Led Panel Two Weeks to Broker Peace

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South region, has inaugurated a seven-member Peace and Reconciliation Committee to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, giving the panel a two-week timeline to broker a truce.

The committee is chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, with Senator Obende Domingo as Vice Chairman. Other members include former Minister of Housing Chief Essien Nduese, retired Federal Permanent Secretary Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari, retired DSS Director Chief Mike Ejiofor, former Cross River State Attorney-General Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN, and PANDEF Deputy National Secretary Prince Godwin Okotie as Secretary.

PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja on Monday, emphasized that the panel’s mandate is to de-escalate tensions between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly, restore stability, and facilitate dialogue between the executive and legislature. He also called on both Governor Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike—both PANDEF members—to respect the outcome of the reconciliation process.

“The moral authority of PANDEF and the pedigree of the committee members will compel all parties to submit to dialogue and compromise in the interest of the people,” Igali said.

The committee’s terms of reference include identifying principal actors in the crisis, engaging key stakeholders such as former governors, traditional rulers, and political leaders, and submitting a comprehensive report with recommendations to PANDEF’s Board of Trustees and the President within 14 days.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Agabi described the assignment as a solemn responsibility and urged parties involved to embrace humility, forgiveness, and dialogue. He warned that the continuation of the crisis could undermine the welfare of Rivers residents and the nation’s stability.

“Rivers State is too important to Nigeria for anyone to stand by and do nothing,” Agabi said, using the parable of a clam and an oyster to illustrate the dangers of unresolved conflict. “If they have offended one another, they must be humble enough to apologise and generous enough to forgive. True greatness lies in forgiveness.”

King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, and former governors and eminent leaders, including Obong Victor Attah, were present at the inauguration. Diete-Spiff called on both Wike and Fubara to embrace peace, while Attah emphasized the need for the committee to remain neutral and prioritize the welfare of Rivers people above individual interests.

The PANDEF initiative comes amid rising political tension following impeachment threats against Governor Fubara and his deputy by the Rivers State House of Assembly, a situation the forum warned could escalate into wider instability if not addressed urgently.