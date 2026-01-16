Oyo Obas’ Council row: Ogun monarch cautions Alaafin, endorses rotational chairmanship

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has cautioned the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, against publicly challenging the authority of Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the recent inauguration of the rotational Oyo State Council of Obas.

In an open letter addressed to the Alaafin and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Oba Akinyemi advised that disputes between traditional institutions and elected government should not be prosecuted on the pages of newspapers or social media, warning that such actions could have “consequences.”

The advice follows the Thursday inauguration of the maiden edition of the rotational Oyo State Council of Obas by Governor Makinde, with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adewolu Rashidi Ladoja, appointed as Chairman for a two-year term.

Governor Makinde had said the decision followed consultations with the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Soun of Ogbomosoland, adding that the trio supported the appointment.

However, the Alaafin was absent from the inauguration, and a subsequent press release from his palace reportedly denied that such consultation took place.

Reacting to the development, Oba Akinyemi described the palace statement as a direct challenge to the governor’s integrity.

“This statement simply means that Alaafin of Oyo is saying that Governor Seyi Makinde is lying,” he wrote.

Drawing from what he described as over two decades of experience as a traditional ruler, the Eselu said, he viewed the reaction from the Oyo monarch as “an affront to the Office of the Governor of Oyo State.”

“My candid advice to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade is that he should withdraw the press release and stop further comments on the matter on the pages of newspapers, so as not to incur the wrath of the Government of Oyo State,” the monarch said.

Oba Akinyemi also defended the policy of rotation, noting that it is not peculiar to Oyo State. “Rotation of chairmanship of a state’s traditional council happens in many states in our country, Nigeria, so the action of Governor Seyi Makinde should not be seen as a strange decision,” adding that “the days of Oyo Empire when the Alaafin of Oyo could lay claim to the permanent chairmanship of the State’s Council of Obas are gone.”

While acknowledging the historical and cultural importance of the Alaafin and the Ooni of Ife as leading symbols of Yoruba heritage, the Eselu stressed that Nigeria now operates a constitutional democracy.

“We must remember that we are no longer in the era when monarchs were the heads of governments,” he added.

He further warned that defiance of state authority by traditional rulers could attract sanctions.

According to him, “the Governor and his Executive Council have the power to impose and depose any monarch who is guilty of disobedience and insubordination and nothing will change such decisions of the government.”

Oba Akinyemi urged the Alaafin to embrace peace and avoid advisers who may push him toward confrontation.

“I want to admonish the Alaafin of Oyo, to sheath his sword and should not allow any sentiments that can threaten the revered stool of Oyo land,” he said, adding that “anyone advising him to confront the governor and rock the boat with him does not like him.”