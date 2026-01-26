Oyo Acid Attack: Husband, wife dead; children struggle for survival

By Adeola Badru

Akufo—A case of prolonged domestic violence ended in tragedy in Akufo, Ido Local Government Area, after a 49-year-old husband allegedly poured acid on his 44-year-old wife before ingesting the same substance himself. Both died, leaving their three surviving children, who suffer from sickle cell disorder, in urgent need of care.

The victims, Mr. Lekan Adedeji and Mrs. Zainab Adedeji, had been married for over 25 years. Family members revealed that domestic violence was recurrent in the home, and the couple were unaware they were carriers of the sickle cell trait, which contributed to the deaths of three of their six children.

Speaking to Vanguard, Morufat Ashake, the younger sister of the deceased woman who has taken custody of the children, described the harrowing events. She explained that the fatal weekend began in December last year when the husband lured his wife under the pretext of providing funds for her daughter’s school fees. Upon arrival, he allegedly forced his daughter to take the youngest child outside before pouring acid on his wife and drinking it himself.

Despite medical intervention, Mrs. Adedeji succumbed to her injuries after the family spent over N4 million on treatment. The couple’s aged mother, Titilayo Ayoola, 62, confirmed the marriage had been troubled for years and is now left caring for the surviving children, who require constant medical attention.

The children, Rashida, Folawe, and Folahanmi, spoke of their grief, highlighting their urgent need for support to continue their education and manage their health conditions.

Family members are appealing for public assistance to meet the children’s medical and educational needs. Contributions can be made to Access Bank Account Number 1658068176, in the name of Titilayo Iyabo Samukoro.