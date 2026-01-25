Our challenges are surmountable, future hopeful — Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt: The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents that the challenges currently facing the state are manageable and surmountable, attributing confidence in overcoming them to divine guidance.

Governor Fubara made the remarks during the 2026 Holy Ghost Rally organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday. Speaking through his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the governor stated that with God on their side, the state’s problems can be effectively addressed.

“With the Almighty God on our side, our challenges are surmountable and our future remains hopeful. The theme of this year’s rally, ‘The All-Sufficient God,’ is both timely and reassuring,” Fubara said.

He noted that the theme serves as a reminder that, even amid uncertainties, God remains a reliable source of wisdom, strength, provision, and grace. The governor emphasized that when human efforts reach their limits, divine grace prevails.

Fubara also commended the RCCG for its spiritual influence and continuous prayers for Rivers State and the nation, highlighting the church’s role in promoting moral values, unity, and faith.

During the event, RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye preached from Genesis 17:1, describing God as all-sufficient and capable of meeting every human need. He explained that while human efforts—including medical intervention—have limits, God has the power to restore and turn around seemingly hopeless situations.

The rally reinforced the message of hope, faith, and resilience for Rivers State residents as they look toward a promising future.