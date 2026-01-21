Osun APC, Accord bicker over Adeleke’s  teachers’ recruitment

By Shina Abubakar

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Accord Party on Wednesday traded words over the planned recruitment of teachers by the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke had directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, to issue appointment letters to the first batch of newly recruited teachers, following the process being stalled for almost two years.

The APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, accused the Adeleke administration of lacking genuine commitment to teachers’ recruitment, describing the government’s recent assurances as “mere political talk” aimed at deceiving the public.

He said, “There is nothing suggestive of the genuineness of Governor Adeleke to replace the 1,500 teachers recruited by his predecessor, which he maliciously sacked through vindictiveness by the introduction of the obnoxious Executive Order on the second day he assumed office in 2022.

“It is a pity that the state government could repeat doing the same thing and expecting different results about the administration of the state, as the people of Osun State are already fed up with the constant mere political talks about the defence of the glaring inefficiency and absolute failure of the government in all ramifications.

“There is nothing to qualify the constant appearance of the state Commissioner for information, Mr Kolapo Alimi, on both radio and television, reeling out falsehoods aimed at misinforming the people of the state, which has become his hallmark, than deliberately heaping insult on the sensibility of the people of the state.”

Reacting, Osun Accord Party’s Deputy Director of Media, James Bamgbose, described the APC’s criticism as ironic, arguing that the former ruling party presided over what it called chaos and politicised recruitment in the education sector.

He said, “The APC’s claim that Governor Ademola Adeleke is insincere about teachers’ recruitment is not only dishonest, but it is deeply ironic. This is the same party that hurriedly recruited teachers as an election stunt, failed to provide sustainable funding, and left the system bloated, disorganised and fiscally irresponsible. That reckless approach is precisely why the Adeleke administration chose order over impulse and reform over propaganda.

“Unlike the APC, this government does not recruit teachers as a political kickback scheme or a media gimmick. Recruitment under Governor Adeleke is being approached with a clear needs assessment, verified vacancies, sustainable wage planning and alignment with broader education reforms. Governance is not a raffle draw, and Osun State is not an experimental ground.”

Vanguard News