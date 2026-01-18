Onoh urges APC to suspend Rivers lawmakers over alleged impeachment plot

By Denis Agbo

A former South-East Spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Denge Josef Onoh, has called for the immediate suspension of all All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly allegedly involved in moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Onoh, who is also the Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, made the call in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

He described the renewed impeachment attempt by the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, as “legislative rascality” and a calculated, self-serving coup against constitutional order and democratic governance.

According to Onoh, the impeachment move—reportedly based on allegations of gross misconduct, including the non-presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill—fails to acknowledge the existence of a nationally approved budget running until August 2026 under earlier emergency provisions.

He noted that the current effort marks the third attempt to impeach Governor Fubara since 2023, with the latest escalation occurring in January 2026. Onoh alleged that the lawmakers involved defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on December 5, 2025, just days before Governor Fubara’s own defection to the ruling party.

“The simultaneous targeting of the governor and his deputy exposes a clear agenda to seize power through the back door,” Onoh said, adding that the move prioritises personal ambition over constitutional governance and public interest.

He recalled Rivers State’s political history, noting that no governor in the state has ever been successfully impeached in the Fourth Republic. He cited failed impeachment attempts against former governor Rotimi Amaechi in 2013, which were frustrated by constitutional safeguards, judicial interventions and public resistance.

Drawing from his experience as a former lawmaker, Onoh said the unfolding events in Rivers State mirror failed legislative power struggles witnessed across the country over the past two decades.

“These attempts have always collapsed under the weight of the law and democratic institutions. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” he said.

Onoh warned that the continued impeachment threat undermines democratic institutions, erodes public trust and risks destabilising Rivers State, with possible consequences for economic activities and security in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that the APC, as the ruling party in Rivers State, would not tolerate what he described as politically motivated attempts to impeach one of its governors.

“The APC will not fold its arms and allow any APC governor to be impeached through choreographed schemes,” he said, adding that the party would deploy all internal, legal and political mechanisms to protect Governor Fubara’s mandate.

Onoh accused the defecting lawmakers of importing “PDP-era politics” of division and power struggles into the APC, warning that such conduct threatens the party’s unity and credibility.

He therefore called on the national leadership of the APC to immediately suspend all Rivers State lawmakers involved in or supporting the impeachment move.

“Having defied party interests and discipline, they are free to return to the PDP and continue their rascality there, without dragging the APC into disrepute,” he said.

Onoh urged the APC to activate disciplinary measures as provided in its constitution to safeguard internal cohesion, protect democratic mandates and prevent what he described as dangerous legislative overreach.

“Rivers State and Nigerian democracy deserve governance focused on service and progress, not endless power struggles disguised as oversight,” he added.