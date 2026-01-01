One feared killed, 5 trapped as Kebbi rice mill collapses

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi: A section of a private rice mill in Birnin Kebbi metropolis collapsed on Tuesday, leaving one staff dead and five others trapped under the metal wreckage.

Upon receiving the report, Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, visited the site and ordered immediate rescue efforts, which are ongoing.

The state government expressed deep sympathy to the management and staff of NIA-AGRI following the partial collapse of the facility. During the on-the-spot assessment, the Project Engineer confirmed at least one fatality, while five others remained trapped under the rubble.

A combined team of the State Fire Service and emergency response workers is actively engaged in locating and rescuing the victims.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and the Deputy Governor stated that a full investigation would be launched once the rescue operations are concluded.

The government has pledged continued support for the rescue efforts until all affected individuals are accounted for. As of the time of this report, the fate of the five trapped workers remains unknown.