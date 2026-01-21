Ondo Govt seals collapsed two-storey building site, warns developers

The Ondo State Government has sealed off the site of a two-storey building that collapsed at the Adegbola area of Akure, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building, which was under construction, collapsed on Tuesday at about 3.30pm, leaving many site workers injured.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sunday Olajide, ordered the immediate sealing of the building site.

Olajide, who was at the collapsed building site with the ministry’s officials on Tuesday evening, said the government would commence an immediate investigation to uncover the causes of the incident to prevent future occurrences.

The commissioner warned building contractors and developers in the state against the use of sub-standard building materials to avoid incidents that could cause sudden loss of life and property.

“This is a call to all developers and building contractors to always secure necessary permits and approvals before commencing construction projects and also maintain the approval standard during construction,” he said.

Olajide, who noted that no life was lost in the incident, expressed sadness that many site workers were left with varying degrees of injuries.

He added that even though the state government had sealed off the construction site, further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Vanguard News