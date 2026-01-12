Ondo Amotekun intercepts coal laden truck, arrest 38 suspected northern passengers

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A coal-laden truck conveying 38 suspected northern extraction passengers have been intercepted by the personnel of the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun in Akure, the state capital.

Sources said that they were arrested during a routine security operation at Akure metropolis while travelling in a brand-new Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number GML 335 XR, Jigawa.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspects could not clearly explain their destination during interrogations.

The suspects, according to sources are currently being profiled to ascertain their identities and mission into the state.

Contacted the the state commander of the security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the arrest of the suspects

Adeleye said that *the suspects are currently being profiled to ascertain their identities and mission into the state.

“We are profiling all of them thoroughly. Anyone found culpable after investigation will face the full weight of the law, while those cleared will be sent back to their states of origin,” he said.

*The location where the truck driver claimed to have picked up the passengers is considered as a flagship point, thereby heightening security concerns.

Vanguard learnt that the suspects aged between 20 and 27, claimed during interrogation that they were on their way to visit relatives in Ondo but failed to provide verifiable addresses or their contact details

A source said that one of the suspects was reportedly found in possession of a uniform bearing the inscription “Commander,” alongside some charms.

The suspect found with with the uniform said that he was a hunter and that the uniform was used for his work but could not clearly explain his destination after departing Gombe State.

Also, the 20 year old driver of the truck and his 19 year old conductor during interrogation disowned the suspects

They told their interrogators that they were picked as passengers along the route and had no prior relationship or close contact with any of them.