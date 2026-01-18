Ondo Amotekun arrests 32 suspected kidnappers, other criminals

Denies influx of bandits

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State security outfit, Amotekun, has arrested 32 suspected kidnappers and other notorious criminals.

Parading the suspects, the State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said 17 of them were linked to kidnap-related offences, 12 were arrested for contravening law and order, while three were apprehended for violating the anti-grazing law.

“This represents an increase in the number of kidnap suspects recorded in the state,” Adeleye stated.

Among those arrested is a group of three men—Ibrahim (40), Yunusa (30), and Abdukadri (25)—who allegedly attempted to kill their Fulani employer after roasting 10 of his cows in Idoani.

In Oba Akoko, multiple kidnap cases around Akungba Akoko prompted Amotekun operatives to lay an ambush. At a staged ransom exchange, Pius (23) and John (35) were apprehended. “Other collaborators are still at large, but efforts are ongoing to apprehend them,” Adeleye added.

Additional arrests were made in various locations:

Ile Oluji and Ondo Town: Elura, Alilu, Adamu, and Kamal (24–29)

Akin Camp and Odigbo: Mohamed Abubakar, Abdulahi, Yakubu (22–35), and Abba Aliu (29). One of these suspects had previously escaped custody but was later re-arrested.

Agbogbo, Akure: Three persons found with unexplained possessions

Akure Garage: Four suspects for conspiracy, assault, and breach of public peace

Elegbeka Reserve Forest and Ifon: Abdulahi, Kada, and Useni for conspiracy, stealing, and anti-grazing offences

Other theft cases: Friday (43) for breaking and stealing; Yayah Abba, Masadi, and Abubakar for stealing motorcycles and water pumps

Adeleye reassured the public that criminal activities in Ondo State are steadily declining and the state remains peaceful.

Addressing concerns over a supposed influx of bandits, he said, “We have observed a renewed movement of young, unemployed men from the northern part of the country into the state. In collaboration with other security agencies, we ensure that only those with legitimate reasons remain, while others are returned to their states of origin.”

Referring to recent social media claims, Adeleye clarified: “Bandits did not enter Akure. What occurred was that 42 persons were found hidden inside a bitumen truck. Investigations and profiling of these individuals have since commenced.”