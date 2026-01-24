Olubadan to Tinubu: Intensify efforts in addressing food security, insecurity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja has advised President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts in addressing food security, healthcare, and insecurity, which he described as the most pressing concern in the country.

Oba Ladoja, who gave the advice on Friday after a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the essence of his visit was was primarily to thank the President for attending his coronation last September.

Fielding questions from journalists on his expectations from the government, the former governor of Oyo state said: “”We expect the government to work more on food and health. We should have standard hospitals where we can treat our people. But the major problem we really have now is insecurity.

“Farmers find it difficult to go to their farms, and it is already spreading to the South,” he said.

He noted that fear has disrupted farming and daily economic activities across the country but maintained that the challenge could be overcome.

“I don’t think it is insurmountable. By and large, we believe that the President is tackling it correctly now,” Ladoja said.

He expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of President Tinubu, noting that while Nigeria presents far greater challenges than Lagos State, the President understands the task before him.

Speaking on why he was at the seat of power, the monarch said: “I have been trying to come since September 26 to thank him for finding the time to attend my coronation. I was in Abuja for the Daily Trust Dialogue, so it became an opportunity to come and thank him and also to tell him that we are very happy with what is happening in the country.”

Responding to questions on President Tinubu’s style of governance, the former governor said the President’s background as a former Lagos State governor has shaped his approach to national leadership.

“If you know where he’s coming from, you know that he knows what he’s doing.

He was able to guide Lagos from where it was to where he left it. Nigeria, however, is more complex than a state because not all of us have the same notion of what we want as a country,” he said.

Ladoja observed that states now have more financial resources than during his time as governor, enabling them to meet obligations more effectively, while expressing optimism that the President’s economic reforms would yield lasting results.

“By and large, the economy has to be fixed, and it is being fixed. We hope that by the time he is leaving office in 2031, Nigeria will be in a position that all of us will be proud of,” he added.