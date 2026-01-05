Ogun waste vendors protest alleged extortion, demand removal of OGWAMA boss

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Members of the Association of Waste Management Vendors and Recyclers of Nigeria (AWMVRN), Ogun State chapter, on Monday staged a protest in Abeokuta over alleged persistent extortion, arbitrary levies and attempts to edge out long-standing operators in the state’s scrap and recycling sector.

The protesters, numbering about 50 and drawn mainly from waste and scrap vendors attached to various companies across the state, accused the General Manager of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Mr Abayomi Hunye, of imposing unbearable financial demands and favouring outsiders to take over their businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the association, its president, Mrs Opeoluwa Balogun, said members had operated for decades under an established regulatory framework that required vendors to obtain an annual licence from the government at a modest fee.

“We already had a standard format in place. At the end of every year, we obtain a licence and pay to the government. The amount was ₦50,000, but when he came on board, it was increased to ₦200,000. Since then, it has been levy upon levy, and it has become unbearable for us,” she said.

Balogun further alleged that the OGWAMA boss had openly declared that the scrap business was no longer meant for operators who had spent decades in the system, claiming that such jobs were now reserved for politicians.

“He has been bringing his own people, particularly from his hometown, to frustrate our efforts and make life unbearable for us,” she added.

The vendors also complained that they were being compelled to pay licence fees months ahead of the usual registration period without the issuance of tax receipts, contrary to established practice.

“He wanted us to pay in December, whereas normally when we register, we must present a tax receipt, which is not issued until the following year. He is forcing people to pay because he wants quick money,” one of the protesters alleged.

According to the association’s leadership, many vendors who complied with the payments were later denied access to scrap materials, forcing some of them into debt.

“Since the inception of OGWAMA and OGEPA, the government has never forced anyone to pay. If you are interested in buying scrap, you go and pay. But now, payment is being forced on us,” the group said.

Chanting solidarity songs, the protesters demanded the immediate removal of Mr Hunye, insisting that his continued stay in office would further cripple their means of livelihood.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief of Staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr Toyin Taiwo, appealed for calm and urged the aggrieved vendors to channel their complaints through appropriate government channels. He assured them that the state government would look into their grievances and advised them to avoid actions capable of disrupting public order.

However, reacting to the allegations, Mr Hunye debunked all the claims, saying the protesters were acting out of resentment over his insistence on due process and compliance with existing laws.

He denied claims that the association had formally engaged him on the issues, noting that the last interaction he had with them was during workshops organised by the agency.

Hunye explained that the state government had the right to review its licensing fees, adding that the licence fee was reviewed in 2024, increasing from ₦100,000 to ₦200,000 after more than five years, in line with the state’s revenue targets.

“Before the review, we held meetings with the waste vendors. They paid for 2024 and 2025 without any complaints. So why now? That tells you something is fishy,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that workshops were a new development, stating that OGWAMA organised workshops in 2024 and 2025 with impressive attendance and no recorded complaints.

According to Hunye, the protest stemmed from his clampdown on alleged sharp practices by a cartel within the association.

“I received several petitions from vendors who said they were not getting scrap materials to buy despite paying to the government. Investigation showed that some individuals had registered three, four or even five companies, all licensed by OGWAMA,” he said.

He explained that such individuals rotated their multiple companies to access scrap regularly, leaving operators with only one registered company without work for long periods despite having paid licence fees.

“I insisted that this must stop. One official involved was removed, and I made it clear that the law allows one company per person, not one person operating multiple companies to the disadvantage of others,” Hunye said.

He added that some operators had approached him to allow the continuation of the practice, but he refused.

“The law is clear, and we must do the right thing. That is the real reason behind these unnecessary protests,” he said.