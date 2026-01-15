Oborevwori makes minor cabinet reshuffle

Governor Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving the redeployment of some commissioners.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, announced that Mr. Michael Anoka has been redeployed from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Renewal to the Ministry of Energy.

According to the statement, Mr. Sunday Tataobuzogwu has been moved from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, while Mrs. Rose Ezewu has been redeployed from the Ministry of Secondary Education to the Ministry of Primary Education.

Also redeployed is Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu, who has moved from the Ministry of Primary Education to the Ministry of Secondary Education.

The statement added that the redeployments take immediate effect.

In a related development, Governor Oborevwori has approved the nomination of Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, Rt. Hon. Frank Enekorogha and Mr. Charles Ajuyah, SAN, as members of the Governing Council of the Delta State University, Abraka.

The statement noted that the inauguration of the Governing Council members would be announced in due course.