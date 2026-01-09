Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 Labour Party presidential election, has said he does not believe the former Anambra State governor has formally defected to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Friday, Baba-Ahmed said Obi only announced his alignment with a coalition and did not explicitly declare a defection to the ADC.

“It will be good if everyone listens to Peter Obi’s comments at Enugu. He mentioned joining the coalition. I don’t believe I heard him say defection to the ADC,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“I did not hear that; maybe I missed it, but please find out if he joined the coalition or the ADC,” he added.

He also urged clarification from the Labour Party leadership on whether Obi had taken the formal steps required to leave the party.

“It is also good if you find out from Labour Party leadership if His Excellency Peter Obi has submitted a resignation letter and returned his card as required by law,” he stated.

In December 2025, Obi, officially joined the ADC during a political rally at the Nike Lake Resort Hotel in Enugu, where he called on members of other opposition parties to join the ADC and become part of what he described as a family committed to “rescuing” Nigeria from poor leadership.

Despite the political divergence, Baba-Ahmed said his relationship with Obi remains cordial.

In a separate interview with Trust TV, he disclosed that he bore no ill feelings over Obi’s decision to leave the Labour Party.

“Peter Obi did not invite me to join him in ADC because everyone knows me. There are certain things you would rather not approach me with; people know me even while I was in Parliament,” he said.

He stressed that their personal bond remains intact, noting that Obi recently attended a family event at his home.

“Our personal relationships are solid. Only on the 12th, he attended the wedding in my house, in person, where I have much, much, much respect for Peter Obi,” Baba-Ahmed said.

The former lawmaker further stated that he would support Obi’s presidential ambition in 2027 if he fails to secure the ADC ticket and decides to return to the Labour Party.