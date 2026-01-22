OAIC begins prayers for abducted members in Kaduna

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) has begun a three-day prayer session for

members of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Kaduna kidnapped by the bandits during last Sunday Service.

Over 100 members of the Church were kidnapped in Iburu District of Kajuru LGA in Kaduna State, from two branches during a raid in the community by bandits last Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, OAIC Regional President, Elder Israel Akinadewo, FCA, PhD, deflated a three-day prayer by the bloc for their release.

Akinadewo, in a statement, directed: “Let us embark on three days prayer from today (Thursday) to Saturday, with special Altar prayer on Sunday, for God to intervene on this matter.

Our God hears prayer and it is our duty to call upon Him [Jeremiah 33:3]

May the Lord bless us as we stand in gap for our brethren.”