NYSC to deploy corps members based on security conditions, policies

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu has said that the deployment of corps members must be guided by prevailing security conditions and relevant government policies.

Nafiu stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the 2026 Batch A Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, themed “Enhancing Service Delivery Across the NYSC Mobilisation Value Chain.”

He stressed that the safety, welfare and dignity of corps members remained non-negotiable, warning that any mobilisation process that compromises those values strikes at the heart of national service.

“Deployment decisions should be guided by current security conditions, existing government policies, and the principles of equity, fairness and transparency,” he said.

According to him, any mobilisation process that endangers the safety or dignity of corps members undermines the core of national service, adding that NYSC management remains committed to discharging this responsibility with patriotism and integrity.

Nafiu described mobilisation as the heartbeat of the scheme, noting that when it was conducted with precision and integrity, the entire service year proceeded smoothly.

He explained that the mobilisation process involved various organisations, including Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs), regulatory agencies, technology and data platforms, as well as security and welfare coordination mechanisms.

The director-general observed that weaknesses persisted across different points of the mobilisation chain, leading to outcomes that fell short of expectations, stressing that the situation must be addressed decisively ahead of the 2026 Batch A mobilisation.

He identified persistent challenges associated with some CPIs, including violations of mobilisation guidelines, uploading of unqualified graduates, inconsistent academic records, data discrepancies, record manipulation and weak internal verification systems.

Nafiu said such practices undermined the credibility of the process and posed operational and reputational risks to the scheme, urging heads of institutions to exercise stronger oversight and ensure continuous training for desk officers.

He also acknowledged internal operational gaps within the NYSC, including inconsistent application of guidelines, weak inter-departmental coordination, delays in resolving issues and undue human interference in automated processes.

“These gaps diminish institutional efficiency and gradually undermine public trust,” he said.

He assured that management was committed to strict adherence to standard operating procedures, improved collaboration, stronger monitoring, and enhanced professionalism and ethical conduct at all levels.

On technology and data management, Nafiu said that in spite of progress in digital mobilisation, challenges such as poor data quality, limited technical skills, resistance to automation and weak feedback mechanisms remained.

“Technology should serve as an enabler of service delivery, not a source of frustration,” he said, calling for sustained capacity building, regular system audits and minimal human intervention in automated processes.

He also identified stakeholder coordination and communication gaps as sources of avoidable bottlenecks.

He emphasised the need for stronger inter-agency collaboration, regular review meetings and data-driven decision-making anchored on clear timelines and responsibilities.

Looking ahead, Nafiu said the mobilisation process must be repositioned to be efficient, transparent, accountable and people-focused.

“This involves delivering timely and accurate results, free from undue influence, with clear accountability for actions and inactions, while remaining responsive to the needs of prospective corps members and stakeholders,” he said.

He added that achieving this would require a collective shift from routine compliance to a culture of service excellence.

Nafiu urged participants to see the workshop as a platform for honest engagement, practical solutions and measurable reforms, noting that the credibility of the NYSC depended largely on the integrity of its mobilisation process.

“The credibility of the NYSC Scheme depends on the integrity of its mobilisation process.

“It is the first promise we make to every young Nigerian who answers the call to serve, and it must never be broken,” he said.

In her remarks, the Director of the Corps Mobilisation Department, Mrs Racheal Idaewor, described the pre-mobilisation workshop as a critical platform for strengthening collaboration among the NYSC, CPIs and other stakeholders.

She said the workshop underscored the scheme’s commitment to improving processes that underpinned mobilisation and sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence.

Idaewor noted that Information and Communication Technology remained one of the scheme’s greatest assets, in spite of the challenges it posed.

She added that effective use of advanced data management systems and digital tools would further streamline mobilisation processes.

Idaewor urged Student Affairs Officers to discharge their duties with diligence and integrity, ensuring that data submitted accurately reflected the profiles of prospective corps members.

Vanguard News