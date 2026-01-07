Nwifuru approves establishment of army training depot in Ebonyi

Gov. Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the establishment of a Nigerian Army Training Depot (NATD) in Amasiri community, Afikpo North Local Government Area, as part of efforts to tackle security challenges in the state.

The announcement was made when the governor received a senior delegation of the Nigerian Army, led by Major General Oluremi Fadairo, General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, alongside stakeholders and traditional rulers from Afikpo.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening security collaboration and advancing strategic development in Ebonyi State,” Nwifuru said.

He added, “I am pleased to announce that Amasiri in Afikpo North LGA has been approved as the host community for the new Nigerian Army Training Depot. Following extensive consultations, the people of Afikpo granted their consent for the state government to allocate the land and issue a Certificate of Occupancy to the Nigerian Army. With all approvals now in place, groundwork is expected to commence immediately.”

The governor noted that the project would stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities, attract federal infrastructure, and enhance security in Ebonyi State. He also highlighted its role in strengthening civil–military relations, promoting national integration, and boosting the state’s profile within Nigeria’s security architecture.

“This milestone complements other strategic federal investments in Ebonyi State, including the ongoing construction of the Nigerian Navy School in Oferekpe Agbaja, reinforcing our state’s position as a destination for national institutions,” Nwifuru said.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to national security and inclusive development, and expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army, the people and traditional institutions of Afikpo, and all stakeholders whose cooperation made the project possible.