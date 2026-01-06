Nursing mother, child abducted in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a nursing mother and her child along Supare/Ajegunle in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure, said the abduction happened on Saturday.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that a nursing mother and her child were kidnapped on Jan. 3 by unknown gunmen at Supare/Ajegunle Akoko axis.

“Efforts are already ongoing while the command has deployed security apparatus in that area in order to rescue the victims alive and unhurt,” he said.

Jimoh, therefore, reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents in the state.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the victim, who was the wife of a popular furniture maker and her child were kidnapped at her residence on Saturday night.

Vanguard News