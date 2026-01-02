NSCDC condemns killing of volunteer staff in Kano, arrests four suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has condemned the killing of one of its volunteer staff, Abdurrauf A. Sheriff, who was stabbed to death by suspected hoodlums in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, on Friday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred on Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. along Gyadi Gyadi Court Road while the volunteer was carrying out his lawful duties.

“The brutal killing is a grievous act of violence that the Corps strongly condemns and will not tolerate,” he said.

Idris-Abdullahi said four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and were currently in custody assisting security agencies with investigations, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

“Items recovered from the suspects include dangerous weapons such as a hacksaw and illicit drugs, among others,” he said.

He said the Corps’ State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan-Agalama, had expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and reassured residents of its commitment to working with other security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

He added that, being a case of culpable homicide, the suspects would be transferred to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Idris-Abdullahi urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information. (NAN)