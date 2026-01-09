Nothing, even political solution, will stop us from impeaching Fubara — Rivers Assembly Spokesperson

Gov Siminalayi Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has insisted that no political intervention will halt the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The Assembly had on Thursday commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, the spokesperson of the Assembly, Enemi George, said lawmakers were determined to see the process through, stressing that the action was strictly guided by law and not political considerations.

George dismissed suggestions that a political solution could resolve the crisis, arguing that such claims undermine the integrity of the legislature.

“Very sincerely, I doubt that because we’ve had one too many political solutions. It demeans and diminishes the institution of the Rivers State House of Assembly if you say that everything we do is because of politics. Right now, what we’re talking about is the law,” he said.

He described Governor Fubara as a “recidivist,” alleging that the governor repeatedly violated the law despite previous interventions aimed at resolving the crisis.

“A recidivist is somebody who commits the same crime over and over again. So what’s the need for a political solution?” George asked.

The Assembly spokesperson accused the governor of mismanaging public funds and appointing relatives into positions without following due process. He also faulted Fubara for allegedly refusing to present the state budget in accordance with constitutional provisions.