Northern groups condemn Katsina Govt over proposed release of 70 convicted bandits

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday condemned the Katsina State Government over its alleged plan to release 70 convicted bandits as part of ongoing peace negotiations.

In a statement signed by CNG National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Charanchi, the coalition described the move as a dangerous precedent that undermines justice, security, and the authority of the state.

Charanchi criticized the government’s comparison of the bandits’ release to wartime prisoner exchanges, calling it “deeply flawed, misleading, and dangerous.” He emphasized that Nigeria is not engaged in a conventional war with a recognised adversary, and that bandits are criminal terrorists who have murdered citizens, razed communities, raped women, displaced families, and destabilized rural economies.

“Treating them as equal negotiating partners without first breaking their capacity to inflict violence undermines the authority of the state,” Charanchi said.

While CNG said it is not opposed to dialogue or reintegration in principle, the coalition argued that negotiations must take place only after the state demonstrates the capacity to defeat violent groups. “Peace must be negotiated from a position of strength, not weakness,” Charanchi stated.

He noted that suspects facing trial appear to be released as preconditions for peace, judicial processes seem subordinated to executive bargaining, and communities continue to experience renewed attacks even as concessions are made. “This approach sends a dangerous signal that violence pays, justice is negotiable, and the state lacks resolve,” he added.

Charanchi also highlighted the plight of victims, noting that thousands have lost loved ones to bandit attacks, homes and farms have been destroyed, and many risked their lives to cooperate with law enforcement and testify in court. “Releasing suspects or convicts without transparent truth-telling, judicial closure, restitution, and meaningful compensation amounts to a betrayal of these victims and a grave injustice to society,” he said.

The CNG expressed concern over the timing of the proposed release, pointing out a resurgence of attacks and killings in areas such as Malumfashi Local Government Area, which raises questions about the effectiveness of the peace deals being defended.

The coalition urged the Katsina State Government to immediately suspend any plans to release suspected or convicted bandits, respect ongoing judicial processes, and adopt a security-first strategy aimed at degrading the operational capacity of bandits before any dialogue is contemplated.

“Where engagement is eventually considered, it must be transparent, accountable, and anchored on disarmament, restitution, deradicalisation, and long-term monitoring, with victims placed at the centre of the process,” Charanchi said.

He concluded: “Peace is not achieved by surrendering the rule of law. Security is not built by rewarding violence. Justice is not optional. Northern Nigeria deserves peace with dignity, security with justice, and leadership that governs with courage and moral clarity. Governments must negotiate from a position of strength, legitimacy, and accountability, not fear and expediency.”