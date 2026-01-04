Northern governors condemn Niger market attack, mourns Yobe boat tragedy

The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has condemned the terrorist attack at Kasuwan Daji Market, Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The forum described the incident as “a cruel assault on innocent citizens” and “a grave threat to peace, livelihoods and communal harmony”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at least 30 traders, including women, were killed, many abducted, while the market was set ablaze by suspected terrorists.

In a statement, the Forum’s Chairman and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said he was “profoundly shocked and outraged” by the attack.

The statement, issued on Sunday in Gombe by his media aide, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, said the attack inflicted “untold grief” and disrupted economic activities.

Yahaya said such attacks on traders and market women were “morally reprehensible” and struck at the heart of regional economic life.

He urged security agencies to “intensify efforts to track down and apprehend the perpetrators” and ensure they are brought to justice.

The Forum extended condolences to victims’ families, the Niger State Government and affected communities, praying for “the repose of the souls of the deceased.”

Yahaya assured continued collaboration with federal and security agencies to strengthen security architecture across the North.

Meanwhile, the Forum also mourned a boat mishap in Yobe, where at least 25 passengers died and 14 others remain missing.

The incident occurred after a passenger boat capsized on the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area.

Yahaya described the tragedy as “a painful reminder of the urgent need to prioritise safety” in all forms of transportation.

The Forum urged authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, provide medical care for survivors, and enforce safety regulations.

It appealed to northerners to remain united, calm and compassionate, reaffirming commitment to tackling insecurity and strengthening emergency response systems.

Vanguard News