Northern coalition accuses Wike of intimidation

Wike

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—THE Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, yesterday, accused the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, of intimidation and vowed to defend the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the coalition accused Wike of repeatedly overstepping the boundaries of his office and interfering in matters beyond his constitutional mandate.

Charanchi said: “It is imperative to address these issues publicly, as they not only threaten the integrity of the political landscape but also undermine the principles of governance and accountability that should guide our nation.

“Wike’s tenure has been marked by a troubling pattern of behavior that includes unwarranted encroachments into territories beyond his jurisdiction. His blatant disregard for the boundaries of his office is alarming. As a minister, Wike is expected to uphold the principles of federalism and respect the autonomy of state governments.

“However, his actions suggest a troubling propensity to interfere in the affairs of political parties and to muscle opponents, thereby crossing the red lines of tolerance that are essential for a functional democracy.

“One of the most egregious examples of Wike’s overreach is his recent manipulation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed. This blatant misuse of power is pushing the limits of tolerance too far and is simply unacceptable.

“The response from the EFCC to Governor Mohammed’s remarks is nothing short of a scripted defense for Wike’s political maneuverings, raising serious questions about the independence of this critical institution.”

The group warned that no politician has the monopoly on political influence, saying, “in the fullness of time, excesses are often repaid in equal measure.”

Meanwhile, the coalition called on President Bola Tinubu to be careful with Wike’s alleged actions, urged him to check Wike because his image is at stake as the people are becoming fed up with the alleged utterances of his Minister that undermine democratic principles.

The coalition added, “The EFCC’s assertion that it operates independently and without bias is undermined by its actions, which have increasingly appeared to cater to the whims of political figures like Wike.

“The Commission’s dismissal of Governor Mohammed’s claims as “wild” and “far-fetched” is not only dismissive but also indicative of a troubling trend where the EFCC is being weaponized against political opponents. It is disheartening to see an agency that should be focused on combating economic and financial crimes being used as a tool for political persecution.

“The EFCC’s insistence that no political officeholder can influence its investigations is a statement that rings hollow in light of the current circumstances. The timing of the investigations into Governor Mohammed, especially given his previous legal challenges, raises significant concerns about the motivations behind these actions.

“It is crucial to remember that political accountability should not be a selective process; it must apply equally to all politicians, regardless of their affiliations. The Coalition of Northern Groups warns President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be vigilant against the escalating atrocities committed by Wike.

“If left unchecked, these actions could tarnish the integrity of his administration and undermine his statesmanship. The time for decisive action is now; it is imperative that the President takes a stand against the misuse of power and the erosion of democratic principles.”

The CNG also urged all Nigerians to stand firm in the defense of democracy. We must collectively reject the tactics of intimidation and suppression that threaten our democratic ideals. Together, we can ensure that the voices of the people are heard and respected, paving the way for a brighter and more democratic future for Nigeria.

The coalition called on the EFCC to focus strictly on its statutory mandate of combating financial crimes without yielding to political pressure, and urged civil society, political parties and citizens to remain vigilant in defending democracy, electoral integrity and the rule of law.